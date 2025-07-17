Mad Rush of Releases on September 5th?

Teja Sajja’s big-budget attempt Mirai is slated for September 5th release and the makers have made an announcement for the same sometime ago. The teaser also gained the needed buzz for the film and Manchu Manoj plays the role of the lead antagonist. After closing the OTT deal, the production house has finalized and announced the release date of Mirai. Now, Anushka’s film Ghaati and Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend are gearing up for September 5th release. Both these films are made on small budgets when compared to Mirai.

Tollywood is puzzled why Ghaati and The Girlfriend are gearing up for a clash and releasing on September 5th. Apart from these, Sivakarthikeyan’s Madarasi too is gearing up for September 5th release. It would be a clash of four films during the long weekend. Ghaati has closed the OTT deal recently and Amazon Prime has given few options among which the makers are considering September 5th date. A clash would damage all the films and their theatrical revenues. Rashmika’s film The Girlfriend is produced by Allu Aravind and the Mega producer may walk out to avoid the clash. For now, four films are in the September 5th race.