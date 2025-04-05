x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

MAD Square is a Goldmine for S Naga Vamsi

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
MAD Square is a Goldmine for S Naga Vamsi
image
Tirupati Temple Preparing New Offline Darshan System
image
Revanth Reddy disappointed over fake content
image
Trump’s Tariffs Threatening American Jobs and Global IT Sector
image
Hyderabad MLC Election Turns Into BJP-MIM Battle

MAD Square is a Goldmine for S Naga Vamsi

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is one young Tollywood producer who has been delivering hits through Sithara Entertainments. Lucky Baskhar and Daaku Maharaj are his recent hits and he backed a small film MAD Square, the sequel for MAD. After MAD did well, the young producer allocated good budget for the sequel. Right from the remuneration of the director to the actors, the film was made on a promising note. Naga Vamsi sold off the non-theatrical rights and he almost recovered most of the budget.

Considering his success streak, his distributors have paid handsome advances for MAD Square and he would make a profit of over Rs 20 crores in the final run considering the box-office numbers. All the distributors entered safe zone with Nizam and overseas in huge overflows. The film was distributed on an advance basis and Naga Vamsi will make huge profits and they are equal to a big-budget film’s profits. The final profits will be in the range of Rs 20-25 crores.

Kalyan Shankar is the director of MAD Square and Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin and Sangeet Shoban played the lead roles.

Previous Tirupati Temple Preparing New Offline Darshan System
else

TRENDING

image
MAD Square is a Goldmine for S Naga Vamsi
image
Salman Khan planning Sequel for his Blockbuster?
image
Nithiin to commence Two new Films

Latest

image
MAD Square is a Goldmine for S Naga Vamsi
image
Tirupati Temple Preparing New Offline Darshan System
image
Revanth Reddy disappointed over fake content
image
Trump’s Tariffs Threatening American Jobs and Global IT Sector
image
Hyderabad MLC Election Turns Into BJP-MIM Battle

Most Read

image
Tirupati Temple Preparing New Offline Darshan System
image
Revanth Reddy disappointed over fake content
image
Trump’s Tariffs Threatening American Jobs and Global IT Sector

Related Articles

Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress