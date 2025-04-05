MAD Square is a Goldmine for S Naga Vamsi

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is one young Tollywood producer who has been delivering hits through Sithara Entertainments. Lucky Baskhar and Daaku Maharaj are his recent hits and he backed a small film MAD Square, the sequel for MAD. After MAD did well, the young producer allocated good budget for the sequel. Right from the remuneration of the director to the actors, the film was made on a promising note. Naga Vamsi sold off the non-theatrical rights and he almost recovered most of the budget.

Considering his success streak, his distributors have paid handsome advances for MAD Square and he would make a profit of over Rs 20 crores in the final run considering the box-office numbers. All the distributors entered safe zone with Nizam and overseas in huge overflows. The film was distributed on an advance basis and Naga Vamsi will make huge profits and they are equal to a big-budget film’s profits. The final profits will be in the range of Rs 20-25 crores.

Kalyan Shankar is the director of MAD Square and Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin and Sangeet Shoban played the lead roles.