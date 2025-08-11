Madhu Shalini Supports Kanya Kumari, Releasing For Ganesh Chaturthi

Actress Madhu Shalini, known for her impressive performances and strong screen presence in films like Kitha Kithaluand Goodachari, steps into the role of presenter to support a forthcoming venture Kanya Kumari, a heartfelt rural love story featuring Geeth Saini and Sricharan Rachakonda in the lead.

Written, directed, and produced by Srujan Attada under the Radical Pictures banner, Kanya Kumari is all set to charm audiences in theatres from August 27, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The release date poster captures the essence beautifully, showcasing Sricharan lifting Geeth, with delicate butterfly wings around her arms, hinting at a love that feels light, free, and full of life.

The film is set in the picturesque landscapes of Srikakulam, blending tender romance with the charm of village life. The tagline – An Organic Prema Katha – promises a story as pure and natural as the setting it’s rooted in.

Previously, the makers unveiled a teaser, which received a good response.