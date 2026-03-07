x
Madhubala Biopic: Big Names on Board

Published on March 7, 2026 by sankar

Madhubala Biopic: Big Names on Board

The life story of legendary actress Madhubala was planned but the film was shelved last year. A year after this, legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has come on board to co-produce the prestigious film. Top actress Kiara Advani has signed the film to step into the role of the yesteryear legendary actress. The talks are currently in the final stages and the two top actors are being considered to essay the roles of Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar on screen.

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen will direct the project as per the update from Bollywood media. The film will discuss about the stardom of the actress along with her life struggles along with her tragic death at the age of 36. Madhubala has done 60 films in a span of 22 years. Kiara Advani is all excited to step into the shoes of Madhubala on screen. The actress has completed the shoot of Toxic featuring Yash and the film releases in June.

