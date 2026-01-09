x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Madras High Court’s Directions for Jana Nayagan Release

Published on January 9, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Constable Kanakam Movie Team
image
Hombale Films Achieves Rare Double @ Oscars
image
Chiru’s MSG: One Event Changed Game Totally
image
Madras High Court’s Directions for Jana Nayagan Release
image
Samantha Reinvents Herself with Raw Power in Maa Inti Bangaram

Madras High Court’s Directions for Jana Nayagan Release

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is occupied with censor hurdles and the film’s release is pushed from January 9th. A record amount of money has been refunded for the tickets booked through the advance sales. The makers have approached the Madras High Court to help them clear the film from censor hurdles. The decision has been reserved for today and the Madras High court directed CBFC to issue “U/A” certificate for Jana Nayagan.

Censor Board has challenged a single Judge’s verdict of issuing censor certificate to Jana Nayagan. The Chief Justice will hear the matter today or Monday. The film’s release date will be finalized after the censor certificate is issued. The court has now directed the CBFC to issue the certificate. A clarity on the release of Jana Nayagan is expected soon. H Vinoth is the director of this social drama and KVN Productions are the producers.

Next Chiru’s MSG: One Event Changed Game Totally Previous Samantha Reinvents Herself with Raw Power in Maa Inti Bangaram
else

TRENDING

image
Hombale Films Achieves Rare Double @ Oscars
image
Chiru’s MSG: One Event Changed Game Totally
image
Madras High Court’s Directions for Jana Nayagan Release

Latest

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Constable Kanakam Movie Team
image
Hombale Films Achieves Rare Double @ Oscars
image
Chiru’s MSG: One Event Changed Game Totally
image
Madras High Court’s Directions for Jana Nayagan Release
image
Samantha Reinvents Herself with Raw Power in Maa Inti Bangaram

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy