Madras High Court’s Directions for Jana Nayagan Release

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is occupied with censor hurdles and the film’s release is pushed from January 9th. A record amount of money has been refunded for the tickets booked through the advance sales. The makers have approached the Madras High Court to help them clear the film from censor hurdles. The decision has been reserved for today and the Madras High court directed CBFC to issue “U/A” certificate for Jana Nayagan.

Censor Board has challenged a single Judge’s verdict of issuing censor certificate to Jana Nayagan. The Chief Justice will hear the matter today or Monday. The film’s release date will be finalized after the censor certificate is issued. The court has now directed the CBFC to issue the certificate. A clarity on the release of Jana Nayagan is expected soon. H Vinoth is the director of this social drama and KVN Productions are the producers.