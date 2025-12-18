x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Magadheera for Me .. Champion for Roshan – Ram Charan

Published on December 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Magadheera for Me .. Champion for Roshan – Ram Charan
image
Champion Trailer: An Epic Spectacle
image
Rushikonda Is Not Just a Building: Jagan’s Remark Sparks Debate on Environment and Accountability
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Gift: Production House Trolled
image
2025 Year in Review: Nara Lokesh Emerges as the Engine of Andhra Pradesh’s Governance and Growth

Magadheera for Me .. Champion for Roshan – Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan attended the trailer launch event of Champion starring Meka Roshan, Anaswara Rajan. He showcased his chivalry by staying till the end despite being very busy with his Peddi shoot. Champion is one of the most anticipated films in recent times as songs and teaser have made a mark with the audiences.

Talking at the event, director Pradeep Advaitam stated that he went with the script to production house Swapna Cinema and Priyanka Dutt respected his ideas and approach from the beginning. He thanked her and Swapna Dutt for being like a backbone in completion of this passion project over 4 years.

Meka Roshan stated that he wanted to meet audiences with a great script after Pelli SandaD and got a little impatient but the shooting period and the hardwork has paid rich dividends. He remarked that it is the great technical values and production that made this movie look like a classic and must watch.

Ram Charan remembered how he made his debut with Ashwini Dutt’s Vyajayanthi Movies. He drew parallels with how his second movie Magadheera became a huge blockbuster Champion will also become such career-defining hit for Roshan. He expressed his happiness looking at the trailer and praised each frame as a masterpiece crafted by passionate people. He stated that he is waiting to watch the film on big screen and asked audiences to watch it from 25th December in theatres.

Previous Champion Trailer: An Epic Spectacle
else

TRENDING

image
Magadheera for Me .. Champion for Roshan – Ram Charan
image
Champion Trailer: An Epic Spectacle
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Gift: Production House Trolled

Latest

image
Magadheera for Me .. Champion for Roshan – Ram Charan
image
Champion Trailer: An Epic Spectacle
image
Rushikonda Is Not Just a Building: Jagan’s Remark Sparks Debate on Environment and Accountability
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Gift: Production House Trolled
image
2025 Year in Review: Nara Lokesh Emerges as the Engine of Andhra Pradesh’s Governance and Growth

Most Read

image
Rushikonda Is Not Just a Building: Jagan’s Remark Sparks Debate on Environment and Accountability
image
2025 Year in Review: Nara Lokesh Emerges as the Engine of Andhra Pradesh’s Governance and Growth
image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order

Related Articles

Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event