Magadheera for Me .. Champion for Roshan – Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan attended the trailer launch event of Champion starring Meka Roshan, Anaswara Rajan. He showcased his chivalry by staying till the end despite being very busy with his Peddi shoot. Champion is one of the most anticipated films in recent times as songs and teaser have made a mark with the audiences.

Talking at the event, director Pradeep Advaitam stated that he went with the script to production house Swapna Cinema and Priyanka Dutt respected his ideas and approach from the beginning. He thanked her and Swapna Dutt for being like a backbone in completion of this passion project over 4 years.

Meka Roshan stated that he wanted to meet audiences with a great script after Pelli SandaD and got a little impatient but the shooting period and the hardwork has paid rich dividends. He remarked that it is the great technical values and production that made this movie look like a classic and must watch.

Ram Charan remembered how he made his debut with Ashwini Dutt’s Vyajayanthi Movies. He drew parallels with how his second movie Magadheera became a huge blockbuster Champion will also become such career-defining hit for Roshan. He expressed his happiness looking at the trailer and praised each frame as a masterpiece crafted by passionate people. He stated that he is waiting to watch the film on big screen and asked audiences to watch it from 25th December in theatres.