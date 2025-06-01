x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan

Published on June 1, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan
image
Pawan Kalyan comes out to support Sharmishta Panoli
image
Prof Kodandaram raises voice – after a long time
image
Can Harish Rao live up to his reputation now?
image
Video: Exclusive Interview with Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan

Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is the sequel for Taare Zameen Par. This sports comedy-drama is scheduled for release in theaters on June 20th, 2025 and it stars Aamir Khan along with Genelia Deshmukh, featuring ten young performers with special abilities in prominent roles. In a discussion on a podcast, Aamir shared insights regarding what could be his last cinematic endeavor: Mahabharat. The actor and producer disclosed that production on this ambitious project will kick off after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Referring to Mahabharat as his “dream project,” Khan expressed, “I believe this is a work that, once completed, might leave me feeling like there’s nothing left for me to achieve after that. The narrative is intricate, emotional, expansive, and magnificent. Mahabharat encapsulates everything that exists in the world.”

The 59-year-old actor elaborated that the richness and intricacy of the epic could provide him with a sense of artistic fulfillment so profound that he might not desire to tell more stories. “Perhaps after finishing Mahabharat, I’ll feel as though I want to do nothing else. I am uncertain at this point,” he mentioned, contemplating the emotional resonance the project could hold for him.

Sitaare Zameen Par is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by R. S. Prasanna. The screenplay is crafted by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In addition to Aamir and Genelia, the film features young actors Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Previous Pawan Kalyan comes out to support Sharmishta Panoli
else

TRENDING

image
Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan
image
Swayambhu Poster: Nikhil Stuns In Fierce Avatar
image
It is a long wait for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer

Latest

image
Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan
image
Pawan Kalyan comes out to support Sharmishta Panoli
image
Prof Kodandaram raises voice – after a long time
image
Can Harish Rao live up to his reputation now?
image
Video: Exclusive Interview with Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan comes out to support Sharmishta Panoli
image
Prof Kodandaram raises voice – after a long time
image
Can Harish Rao live up to his reputation now?

Related Articles

Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch