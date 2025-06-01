Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is the sequel for Taare Zameen Par. This sports comedy-drama is scheduled for release in theaters on June 20th, 2025 and it stars Aamir Khan along with Genelia Deshmukh, featuring ten young performers with special abilities in prominent roles. In a discussion on a podcast, Aamir shared insights regarding what could be his last cinematic endeavor: Mahabharat. The actor and producer disclosed that production on this ambitious project will kick off after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Referring to Mahabharat as his “dream project,” Khan expressed, “I believe this is a work that, once completed, might leave me feeling like there’s nothing left for me to achieve after that. The narrative is intricate, emotional, expansive, and magnificent. Mahabharat encapsulates everything that exists in the world.”

The 59-year-old actor elaborated that the richness and intricacy of the epic could provide him with a sense of artistic fulfillment so profound that he might not desire to tell more stories. “Perhaps after finishing Mahabharat, I’ll feel as though I want to do nothing else. I am uncertain at this point,” he mentioned, contemplating the emotional resonance the project could hold for him.

Sitaare Zameen Par is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by R. S. Prasanna. The screenplay is crafted by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In addition to Aamir and Genelia, the film features young actors Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.