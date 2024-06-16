Maharaja dominates Telugu Releases

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film Maharaja is doing wonders at the Tamil box-office. The film also opened to positive response across the Telugu states and the numbers have seen a huge rise on Saturday. Telugu films like Harom Hara, Indrani, Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha, Yevam and Musicshop Murthy released on Friday. Harom Hara received decent response but the box-office numbers remained quite low. All the other Telugu releases suffered to report minimum footfalls. Maharaja dominated the show completely and the film will end up collecting good money across the Telugu states.

Veteran producer NV Prasad released the Telugu version of Maharaja and Mythri Movie Makers released it in the Nizam region. Nithilan Swaminathan directed this thriller and Vijay Sethupathi played the title role. Anurag Kashyap played the role of the lead antagonist in the film. The direction and screenplay along with the performance of Vijay Sethupathi are widely appreciated.