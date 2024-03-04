Mahashivarathri: Bunch of releases in Tollywood

bunch of Telugu films are hitting the screens on March 8th during the Mahashivarathri weekend. Gopichand who has been thriving to make his comeback will test his luck with Bhimaa, a high voltage action entertainer. The promotional content has mass appeal and the film is getting ready for a good release on March 8th. Kannada director Harsha directed this mass entertainer. Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film Gaami trailer surprised everyone and the film is expected to open with a bang on March 8th. Vishwak is promoting the film which was in the making for six years. Vidyadhar Kagita is making his directorial debut with this interesting film.

Malayalam sensational film Premalu is dubbed into Telugu and it is hitting the screens on March 8th. The youth will flock to the theatres for this film for sure. Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya is releasing the film across the Telugu states. Besides stiff competition from Telugu films, Premalu will get a good number of screens considering the craze around the film. Babu: No.1 Bullshit Guy featuring Arjun Kalyan and We Love Bad Boys having Ajay Kumar in the lead role are the other releases for this weekend.