Mahavatar Narasimha: Most Profitable Film of 2025

Mahavatar Narasimha is a small budget attempt and is produced by a new team based in Kannada. The 3D animated film got a backing from KGF producer Hombale Films and it got a wide release across the country. The makers have spent lavishly on the dubbing and the post-production work of the film. Mahavatar Narasimha is having a dream run and it surprised many filmmakers across the country. The film’s final budget touched Rs 15 crores and the theatrical revenue across will make over 10 times profits for all the parties involved.

The makers also closed the non-theatrical deals of Mahavatar Narasimha recently. The super success of Mahavatar Narasimha also paved the path for the next parts which are in pre-production stages. The next installments will have big budgets as the expectations are big. Mahavatar Narasimha opened on a poor note but the film picked up by the first weekend because of the stupendous word of mouth. Mahavatar Narasimha is the most profitable film of 2025 as per the budgets involved and the revenue that the film collected.