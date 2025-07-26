Mahavatar Narsimha: One more Impressive Film from Hombale

Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF franchise, is busy with several films. They backed a small animated film Mahavatar Narsimha and the film released on Friday. The word of mouth is very impressive and the footfalls have increased across the country. With minimal promotions, Mahavatar Narsimha opened on a decent note. The last 40 minutes of the film is highly impressive and the Kannada version opened on a strong note.

The numbers have seen a steady rise in Hindi and Telugu languages today. The makers have doubled the number of shows across the country. “Theatres are roaring with energy. Shows are running houseful across the nation. The divine saga of #MahavatarNarsimha is receiving unprecedented love and thunderous applause. Shows are being doubled nationwide to meet the massive demand” posted the producers. Hombale Films and Kleem Productions produced Mahavatar Narsimha and it is the first one of the franchise. Ashwin Kumar is the director of Mahavatar Narsimha and the film released in five Indian languages on Friday.