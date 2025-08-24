Mahavatar Narsimha rebounds, closer to 300 Crores

Animation behemoth Mahavatar Narasimha is refusing to slow down at the box office despite facing competition from big-ticket films. After taking a back seat due to the release of marquee films like War 2 and Coolie, the Hombale Films production is a seeing a terrific rebound in its collections during the current weekend. The film, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has now set sights on entering the 300 Crores club in the next few days.

The mythological drama is unstoppable and maintaining its strong hold as many multiplexes all over the country added several new shows during the weekend. On Saturday, which is the 30th day of release, the film saw a huge surge in collections compared to Friday and collected over 6 Crores gross in India alone. The film has so far amassed 290 Crores gross worldwide and will scream past the 300 Crores mark very soon.

Despite having other releases, Mahavatar Narasimha emerged as the top choice for moviegoers on weekends. Even in the fifth week, the film continues to witness solid footfalls in many territories. The film has already scripted history by becoming one of the biggest hits of all time in terms of return of investment and also turning out to be the biggest blockbuster among animation films.

The film depicts the story of Lord Vishnu’s fourth avatar Narasimha. This is the first installment in the planned seven-part animated cinematic universe.