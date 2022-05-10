Mahesh Babu about Murari Bava from Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu interacted with the media today and the actor was asked about Murari Bava song from the film that was chopped off from the film. Mahesh Babu revealed that the song will be released on YouTube directly at a later date. Ma Ma Mahesha song was replaced with Murari Bava song from the film. Mahesh also heaped praises on the director Parasuram and Thaman for their work. He also clarified that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will not head for a pan-Indian release.

Mahesh Babu also said that his film with Trivikram is a straight Telugu movie and will not have a pan-Indian release. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is heading for a wide release on Thursday and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. Mahesh revealed that the first half is filled with unlimited fun between him and Keerthy Suresh. The actor will take a break and he will commence the shoot of Trivikram’s film from the end of June.