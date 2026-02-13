Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Miss 2026

2026 is packed with several films in Telugu cinema. Almost all the actors will test their luck with their respective films. Megastar Chiranjeevi started the year for Telugu cinema on a rampage mode and all the Mega heroes will test their luck in summer this year. All the top stars excluding Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun will release their films this year. Mahesh Babu is occupied with Rajamouli’s Varanasi and the film is in shoot mode. The team has completed 50 percent of the shoot and the entire shoot will be completed by July or August this year and the film releases in summer 2027.

Allu Arjun is working with Atlee and the film is just 30 percent complete. Atlee is in plans to complete the rest of the shoot very soon and the film too is aimed for summer 2027 release. Allu Arjun will work with Lokesh Kanagaraj and the shoot commences this year. Allu Arjun will have two releases next year and he will be missing 2026. Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, NTR, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Nikhil and others will release their respective films this year. Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are the only actors who will miss 2026.