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Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel Combo: Real Facts

Published on May 26, 2026 by sankar

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Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel Combo: Real Facts

Social media started a trend saying that Superstar Mahesh Babu will work with KGF director Prashanth Neel very soon. But the news is untrue. Mahesh Babu is on a hunt for an immediate project to do on a pan-Indian scale. Prashanth Neel is occupied with Dragon and the film releases in June 2027. He has to work on the script, impress Mahesh Babu and kick-start the pre-production and this will take a year after that. Hombale Films has not approached Mahesh Babu in the recent times.

Prashanth Neel is committed to complete Salaar 2 and KGF: Chapter 3 after he is done with Dragon. He may take up other films or work with other actors only after these commitments. Earlier, Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Dragon have discussed a possible collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel but the talks ended up initially because of the commitments of Prashanth Neel. Mahesh Babu is also keen to do back-to-back films as he spent ample time on Varanasi. For now, Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel film is just a gossip to cheer up social media spaces and fans.

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