Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra off to Odisha

Published on March 5, 2025 by swathy

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra off to Odisha

Superstar Mahesh Babu has recently commenced the shoot of SSMB29 which is directed by SS Rajamouli. There was no official announcement made about the film and the first schedule took place in a set that was erected in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. The team now moved to Odisha to shoot some key sequences across the dense forest of the state. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will shoot for the key sequences in Odisha and the schedule will continue for 12 days. The shoot will happen in and around Koraput.

The makers are expected to interact with the media in April and announce all the details about the film. For now, the shoot of the film is happening without breaks. A massive schedule of the film is planned in Kenya and other parts of South Africa. This untitled film is said to be a forest adventure and it is packed with stylish action. Made on a record budget, SSMB29 is expected to have an international release. KL Narayana is the producer.

