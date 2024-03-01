Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli to work on Financials

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are all set to work together on a film and the scriptwork of the project got wrapped up. Rajamouli kick-started the pre-production work and Mahesh Babu will participate in the workshops for the next two months. Rajamouli is completely responsible for the budgets, profit shares and the remunerations of the actors in his films. There are talks that Rajamouli will charge a hefty remuneration as a package for his family and he owns a major share in the profits of his films. The financials of Mahesh Babu’s film are yet to be discussed. The final budget is being prepared.

A crucial meeting will be held in March and Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, KL Narayana will discuss about the budgets, remunerations and about sharing profits. Mahesh Babu is one of the highest paid actors of Telugu cinema and he needs to dedicate more than two years for the project. Mahesh will also have to skip shooting for commercials through which he is earning big every year. Considering all these, he would be demanding big remuneration and these discussions would take place in the crucial meeting. Rajamouli also has locked couple of international studios to invest in this film as the film will have an international release across the globe.

All these financials will be finalized and locked in March. Mahesh Babu will also complete all the shoots of ads and other commercials before he joins Rajamouli’s film. He will be sporting a never seen new and stylish look and Rajamouli wants to keep the look under wraps.