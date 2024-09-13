Mahesh Babu back to Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been holidaying in the USA along with his family from the past few weeks. His son Gowtham Ghattamaneni has been admitted into the New York Film Institute and Mahesh Babu has completed all the formalities for his admission into the prestigious institution. Mahesh Babu along with his family members returned back to Hyderabad last night. He sported a new look and it is for his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. Mahesh has been transforming himself for the role from the past few months.

The shoot of this prestigious film is expected to start early next year. During this break, Mahesh will work on his looks and transform himself. Mahesh will completely focus on Rajamouli’s project for the next two years. The actor will take breaks and will holiday abroad like he does for every film. Rajamouli is expected to make some big announcements in the coming days about the film.