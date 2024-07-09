x
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Home > Movie News > Mahesh Babu calls Nag Ashwin's vision Futuristic

Mahesh Babu calls Nag Ashwin’s vision Futuristic

Published on July 9, 2024 by ratnasri

Mahesh Babu calls Nag Ashwin’s vision Futuristic

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the latest actor and celebrity to appreciate Kalki 2898 AD that is minting massive money. The actor watched the film in a private screening after his return from his UK holiday and he could not appreciate the team. He called Nag Ashwin’s vision Futuristic and he appreciated all the actors for their portrayals. “Kalki2898AD… blew my mind away. Just wow!! @nagashwin7, hats off to your futuristic vision. Every frame is a piece of art. @SrBachchan sir your towering screen presence is unmatched!! @ikamalhaasan sir every character you portray is uniquely yours! #Prabhas you have carried yet another magnum opus with ease. @deepikapadukone…amazing as always. Congratulations to @VyjayanthiFilms and the entire team on the phenomenal success” posted Mahesh Babu on his social media page.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is busy preparing himself for his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. The shooting formalities will start before the end of this year. Mahesh Babu is transforming himself for his role and he will be presented in the most stylish look till date. The film will also have a grand international release.

Next Nag Ashwin about Kalki 2898 AD's Profits Previous Nassar turns Tutor for SSMB29
