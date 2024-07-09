Mahesh Babu calls Nag Ashwin’s vision Futuristic

Spread the love

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the latest actor and celebrity to appreciate Kalki 2898 AD that is minting massive money. The actor watched the film in a private screening after his return from his UK holiday and he could not appreciate the team. He called Nag Ashwin’s vision Futuristic and he appreciated all the actors for their portrayals. “Kalki2898AD… blew my mind away. Just wow!! @nagashwin7, hats off to your futuristic vision. Every frame is a piece of art. @SrBachchan sir your towering screen presence is unmatched!! @ikamalhaasan sir every character you portray is uniquely yours! #Prabhas you have carried yet another magnum opus with ease. @deepikapadukone…amazing as always. Congratulations to @VyjayanthiFilms and the entire team on the phenomenal success” posted Mahesh Babu on his social media page.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is busy preparing himself for his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. The shooting formalities will start before the end of this year. Mahesh Babu is transforming himself for his role and he will be presented in the most stylish look till date. The film will also have a grand international release.