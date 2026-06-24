Mahesh Babu Holidaying in France

Superstar Mahesh Babu has taken a short break from the hectic shoot of director S.S. Rajamouli’s ambitious film Varanasi and is currently holidaying in France with his family. The actor, who has been spending most of his time on the sets of the globe-trotting adventure drama, reportedly flew out for a brief vacation before resuming the next schedule of Varanasi. A significant part of the latest schedule was shot on a massive Varanasi set specially erected for the film. While the story reportedly spans multiple countries and timelines, the makers recreated the spiritual city on a grand scale due to logistical challenges associated with filming extensively in the real location. Several important sequences involving Mahesh Babu were filmed during this schedule.

Produced by K.L. Narayana, Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film has already been shot in locations across Kenya and is also set to feature portions filmed in Antarctica, underlining Rajamouli’s vision of mounting the project on an unprecedented scale. Once his France vacation concludes, Mahesh Babu is expected to rejoin the team for the next schedule of Varanasi. The film is slated for April 7th, 2027 release in theatres.