x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu Holidaying in France

Published on June 24, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni
image
Mahesh Babu Holidaying in France
image
Exhibitors Demand Percentage, But Hide Collections?
image
RAPO23, Most Ambitious Project @100 Cr Budget
image
Rajinikanth’s Dharman: Four Directors Changed

Mahesh Babu Holidaying in France

Superstar Mahesh Babu has taken a short break from the hectic shoot of director S.S. Rajamouli’s ambitious film Varanasi and is currently holidaying in France with his family. The actor, who has been spending most of his time on the sets of the globe-trotting adventure drama, reportedly flew out for a brief vacation before resuming the next schedule of Varanasi. A significant part of the latest schedule was shot on a massive Varanasi set specially erected for the film. While the story reportedly spans multiple countries and timelines, the makers recreated the spiritual city on a grand scale due to logistical challenges associated with filming extensively in the real location. Several important sequences involving Mahesh Babu were filmed during this schedule.

Produced by K.L. Narayana, Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film has already been shot in locations across Kenya and is also set to feature portions filmed in Antarctica, underlining Rajamouli’s vision of mounting the project on an unprecedented scale. Once his France vacation concludes, Mahesh Babu is expected to rejoin the team for the next schedule of Varanasi. The film is slated for April 7th, 2027 release in theatres.

Next Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni Previous Exhibitors Demand Percentage, But Hide Collections?
else

TRENDING

image
Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni
image
Mahesh Babu Holidaying in France
image
Exhibitors Demand Percentage, But Hide Collections?

Latest

image
Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni
image
Mahesh Babu Holidaying in France
image
Exhibitors Demand Percentage, But Hide Collections?
image
RAPO23, Most Ambitious Project @100 Cr Budget
image
Rajinikanth’s Dharman: Four Directors Changed

Most Read

image
Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody
image
Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish
image
Chandrababu Naidu Warns Against Political Misinformation, Calls for People-Centric Governance

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos