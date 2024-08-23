Mahesh Babu off to USA

Superstar Mahesh Babu is spotted in Hyderabad in a new look and he flew to the USA along with his family. He will be landing in New York today and he is on a mission. The actor’s son Gautham will be joining the prestigious University of New York and he will be pursuing a graduation degree and he would be trained in acting and other crafts of filmmaking over the time. The University of New York happens to be the most expensive educational institution and several top actors, technicians of Hollywood are well trained in the prestigious university.

Gautham Ghattamaneni will complete his training for years before he makes his debut in Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu will be back to Hyderabad next month. He is preparing for SS Rajamouli’s film and the shoot of this untitled action adventure will commence this year. Mahesh Babu will have to dedicate more than two years for the prestigious film which will also have an international release.