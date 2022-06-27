Mahesh Babu posts sweet vacay pic from NYC with wifey Namrata

Mahesh Babu is currently on holiday, having fun in New York with his wife and kids. The latest photo shared by Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar on their socials has attracted everyone’s attention.

Mahesh Babu, who shared this picture, captioned it, “Summer nights… city lights! Life in NYC.” Post his blockbuster hit ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, Mahesh has dedicated all of his dates to his family vacation.

Soon after arriving in Hyderabad, the actor would start working on Trivikram’s upcoming film. Actress Pooja Hegde will be seen in the female lead role opposite Mahesh Babu. Mahesh will also act under ‘Baahubali’ director S.S. Rajamouli in the near future.

