Mahesh Babu to join RRR Team in London

Ram Charan and NTR will attend the RRR Live Concert screening in the Royal Albert Hall today along with SS Rajamouli and the core team of RRR. What makes the event so special is Superstar Mahesh Babu joining the team of RRR. Mahesh Babu is currently holidaying in London and he will attend the RRR Live Concert screening. This is a big news as the fans and the audience would get a chance to see three Tollywood Superstars Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and NTR on the same stage.

The shoot of SSMB29 directed by Rajamouli got a pause due to summer and Mahesh Babu is holidaying abroad from the past few weeks. Rajamouli too flew down to London for the event of RRR Live Concert screening. The shoot of the film resumes in June. Ram Charan is shooting for Peddi and the next schedule will start in a week. NTR has completed a major schedule of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon.