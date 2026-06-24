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Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu to promote Two Films

Published on June 24, 2026 by swathy

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Mahesh Babu to promote Two Films

Mahesh Babu to promote Two Films

Ever since Superstar Mahesh Babu has signed SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, he has been staying away from the spotlight and is maintaining a low profile. He stood away from promoting other films. For the first time in the recent times, Mahesh Babu will be promoting Rao Bahadur featuring Satyadev in the lead role. Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment co-produced this interesting attempt in association with A+S Movies, Srichakraas Entertainments and Mahayana Motion Pictures.

Mahesh Babu watched the film last night in a special screening before he flew for a holiday. He will promote the film soon after his return. The film releases on July 3rd. His nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni is making his debut as the lead actor with Srinivasa Mangapuram directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Sources say that Mahesh Babu will launch the trailer and he will attend the film’s pre-release event during the first week of July. The film releases on July 10th. Superstar fans will have a treat as they would get to watch Mahesh Babu a couple of times in a short gap in July.

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