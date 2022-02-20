Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara dances to dad’s hit song ‘Kalaavathi’

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni recreates her dad’s popular steps from his upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Dressed in a cute pink shirt with a Pink Panther cartoon character, Sitara looks cute.

As Sitara dances to her dad’s latest chartbuster ‘Kalaavathi’ from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, Mahesh, the proud father shared the video on his Instagram profile. The ‘Pokiri’ actor wrote, “My star!! You beat me to it.” The adorable dance video has gone viral in no time.

The makers of the movie, who are quite impressed with Sitara’s dance wrote, “We Just Love this #Kalaavathi #ComeOnKalaavathi ft. #SitaraGhattamaneni.”

The first song, ‘Kalaavathi’, from Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ was released a few days earlier, creating much hype around Parasuram Petla’s directorial. Music director Thaman has scored the music of this movie.

Having Keerthy Suresh as the love interest of Mahesh Babu, the movie is billed to be a political story with commercial elements. Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus have joined hands to produce this biggie, which is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 12.