Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja on the top among Re-releases

It is the season of re-releases for Telugu films. Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja was a disaster in theatres when it was released. But it was named as a cult classic and it is frequently screened on television. For the first time, the movie is heading for a grand re-release in theatres. The advance sales left the industry circles in shock. Khaleja is heading for a record release and all the shows are sold out ahead of its release. Early morning shows are screened in cities and they opened with packed houses.

Extra shows are added all over. Khaleja premieres are screened in the cities of AP and Telangana and the response has been unanimous. The film also opened with huge occupancies in the USA and the film is dominating the new Telugu release Bhairavam all over. Khaleja is expected to end up as the top grosser among the Telugu re-releases. Mahesh Babu fans complained that some of the episodes and a song from the film are removed from the remastered version.

Trivikram is the director of this action drama and Anushka is the leading lady. Singanamala Ramesh Babu and C Kalyan are the producers.