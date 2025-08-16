x
Mahesh Goud Steps In: Rajagopal Reddy’s Remarks Put Congress on the Spot

Published on August 16, 2025 by Sanyogita

Mahesh Goud Steps In: Rajagopal Reddy’s Remarks Put Congress on the Spot

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s repeated attacks on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have become a major headache for the Telangana Congress. His sharp words are not just expressions of personal disappointment but a growing challenge to party discipline.

The root of his frustration lies in the denial of a cabinet berth. Rajagopal Reddy has openly stated that he rejoined Congress on the promise of a ministerial post, only to find himself sidelined while juniors were rewarded. Feeling betrayed, he has accused the leadership of failing to keep its word and warned that he will not remain silent, even if it costs him his seat.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud personally called Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi and directed him to examine Rajagopal Reddy’s remarks. This move shows that the party leadership is no longer willing to brush the matter aside.

For Congress, the challenge is clear. If it ignores Rajagopal Reddy’s outbursts, the damage to the party’s image will only grow. But strict disciplinary action could push away a senior leader who still holds influence in his region. The way the party navigates this conflict will determine whether it can enforce unity or allow dissent to deepen its internal cracks.

Previous Pawan Kalyan's Tribute to Superstar Rajinikanth's 50-Year Cinematic Journey
