Mahesh makes the Impossible Possible with SSMB29

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most charming actors and he always looks fit. He underwent a huge transformation for his upcoming movie SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli. The team is on a summer break and a couple of long schedules are planned from June. We have some interesting update about the film. For the first time, Mahesh Babu went shirtless for the film and he already completed shooting for the episode.

Mahesh went shirtless for an action episode and it is said to be the career best action stunt in the actor’s career. Mahesh Babu is usually hesitant to go shirtless and several directors failed to convince Mahesh in the past. Though he is fit enough, Mahesh was hesitant to remove his shirt on screen. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other prominent roles in SSMB29. The film will be shot across several international locations this year. The release date will be announced by the makers this year.