Mahesh’s Next : Mythri or 14 Reels ?

For industry circles and filmmakers, it is clear about the tiff between Mythri Movie Makers and Parasuram. The top production house forced Parasuram to return their advance amount after he signed a project with 14 Reels Plus. With Mahesh rejecting Vamshi Paidipally’s film, Mythri entered back into the scene and proposed the name of Parasuram to Mahesh. Now, Parasuram is not willing to work for Mythri Movie Makers after the recent tussle. He is strict on his stand when things are going extremely positive.Parasuram is ready to work with Naga Chaitanya and 14 Reels Plus but he is not in a mood to join hands with Mythri Movie Makers.

Mahesh may suggest a new producer or will work with 14 Reels Plus if Parasuram’s project materializes. Mythri Movie Makers might get one more rude shock from Mahesh Babu as per the current happenings. Mythri, on the other hand, is trying hard for Mahesh’s project and suggested names like Mohana Krishna Indraganti and Kishore Tirumala for the top actor.

Mahesh Babu is in plans to announce his next project officially in the next couple of weeks.