Major Blow to YSRCP in Kadapa as Key Leaders Exit the Party

Published on August 1, 2025 by swathy

Major Blow to YSRCP in Kadapa as Key Leaders Exit the Party

In a surprising political development from Kadapa, the home turf of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has suffered a significant jolt. Veeranarayana Reddy, a senior party leader and the MPP of Brahmangari Matham, has officially resigned from the party.

Reddy reportedly sent his resignation letter by post to both Jagan Mohan Reddy and district YSRCP president Ravindranath Reddy. Citing “unavoidable circumstances,” he requested that his resignation be accepted. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that he may soon join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

What makes the timing of this resignation even more interesting is that it coincides with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kadapa district. Naidu is currently touring the Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency. As part of his schedule, he is distributing pensions and meeting people in areas such as Rajiv Nagar Colony, Moragudi Handloom Colony, and R&R Colony.

Naidu arrived in Kadapa via flight from Gannavaram Airport and received a warm welcome from local TDP leaders, including MLAs Varadarajula Reddy (Proddutur) and Krishna Chaitanya Reddy (Kamalapuram), Politburo member Srinivasa Reddy, and others like Putta Narasimha Reddy, Govardhan Reddy, Hari Prasad, and CM Suresh Naidu.

Adding to the drama, another blow came to the YSRCP on the same day. Pushpanath Reddy, a well-known leader from Pulivendula, often seen as Jagan’s political fortress, also parted ways with the YSRCP. Known for his long-standing proximity to the YSR family, Pushpanath Reddy officially joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu.

It’s evident that Chandrababu is placing renewed focus on the undivided Kadapa district. His earlier decision to hold the party’s major conclave, the Mahanadu, in the same region and his extended presence there for several days underline the strategic importance he sees in the area. TDP leaders have hinted that more leaders are expected to follow suit and join the party in the coming days.

These back-to-back exits from YSRCP signal potential shifts in the political landscape of Kadapa, traditionally viewed as a YSRCP stronghold.

