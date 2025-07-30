Major Breakthrough in AP Liquor Scam: SIT Seizes ₹11 Crore in Cash from Shamshabad Farmhouse

The probe into the massive Andhra Pradesh liquor scam has taken a significant turn, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) uncovering ₹11 crore in unaccounted cash from a farmhouse near Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The cash was reportedly hidden in 12 boxes, according to details provided by a key accused in the case.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed that the lead came from Varun, who has been listed as Accused No. 40 (A-40) in the case. He is said to have revealed crucial information about the storage location, prompting early morning raids by the SIT. The seized farmhouse, identified as “Sulochana Farms,” is located in Kacharam village of Shamshabad mandal and is reportedly registered under the name of Professor Tagala Bal Reddy.

Officials stated that this recovery is just a small portion of the total illicit proceeds generated through the scam. Investigators suspect that several thousands of crores of rupees exchanged hands as part of the liquor licensing and distribution fraud. A significant portion of the funds were allegedly laundered and routed through shell companies, but large sums still remain hidden in cash and gold.

The cash recovery follows Varun’s confession that, under the direction of Accused No. 1 (A-1), Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, he and another associate named Chanakya stashed ₹11 crore in boxes at the farmhouse in June 2024. SIT officials acted swiftly on this tip-off, seizing the cash and continuing the hunt for other hidden assets.

Investigators believe that key accused in the scam not only amassed massive amounts of cash but also received gold worth hundreds of crores as bribes. The exact locations of these assets remain unknown, as many of the individuals in custody have been providing incomplete or evasive statements.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are verifying all the leads provided by the accused. More cash and assets may surface as questioning continues,” said a senior SIT official.

With each development, the magnitude of the liquor scam grows clearer. However, officials maintain that much of the truth is still buried, and full disclosure by those involved is critical to unraveling the entire network.