Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Major fire accident at Vishakapatnam Railway Station

Published on August 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Major fire accident at Vishakapatnam Railway Station

Major fire accident occurred at Vishakapatnam Railway Station on Sunday, as AC coaches of a train caught flames. Luckily no casualties were reported, as there was no one in the train, when fire caught up.

The Express train, which had arrived from Korba, has been stationed at Vishakapatnam Railway Station. Suddenly B6, B7, M1 AC coaches of the trian caught fire, leaving passengers and railway staff shocked.

As big flames suddenly emanated from the stationary express train, smoke engulfed the whole place, leaving passengers in panic. Fearing fire accident, passengers ran far from the train in panic, but Railway officials and police immediately jumped into action and brought situation under control.

Stampede-like situation prevailed at Vishakapatnam Railway Station, immediately after the fire accident, as everyone was clueless about what was going on. But as the source of danger was spotted, passengers heaved a sigh of relief.

Railway officials are on high alert, to ensure no further problem occurs, due to this fire accident. Expert team is probing the cause of fire accident.

Train accidents have been rising over the past few months, raising serious concerns over railway passengers safety. The latest incident of AC coaches catching fire, highlights the glaring lapses in railway safety. It’s time Railway Ministry wakes up from its deep slumber and initiates foolproof safety measures.

