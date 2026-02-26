Major IAS Reshuffle: 45officers including 9 Secretaries & 12 Collectors Moved in TG

In a sweeping administrative overhaul, the Telangana government has transferred 45 IAS officers, including the shifting of 9 senior Secretaries and 12 District Collectors. The massive reorganization, detailed in G.O.Rt.No.290, aims to recalibrate key departments including Industries, Irrigation, and Finance, while installing new leadership across nearly a dozen districts.

– Arvind Kumar Transferred Amid Formula E Probe

A primary highlight of the shuffle is the transfer of Arvind Kumar (1991), who was serving as Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management). While he has been relieved of his current duties, the official orders notably did not mention his new posting, leaving him without a designated role for the time being. M. Dana Kishore (1996) has been assigned Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the Disaster Management portfolio.

The move follows recent reports that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has cleared the path for his prosecution. The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is currently investigating his alleged involvement in financial irregularities surrounding the Formula E car race case.

– 12 District Collectors Reassigned

The government has effectively refreshed the leadership of 12 districts. The new appointments are:

– Jangaon: Sandeep Kumar Jha

– Yadadri Bhongir: Anuraag Jayanti

– Jogulamba Gadwal: Rizwanbasha Shaik

– Narayanpet: Prateek Jain

– Mahabubabad: Sneha Shabarish

– Karimnagar: Chitra Mishra

– Rajanna Sircilla: Garima Agrawal

– Vikarabad: Deepak Tewari

– Medak: Pratima Singh

– Bhadradri Kothagudem: Ankit

– Hanamkonda: Chahat Bajpai

– Mahabubnagar: Khushboo Gupta

– 9 Secretaries and Department Heads Shifted

The reshuffle impacted nine high-ranking bureaucratic positions, including major changes to the Industries and Irrigation departments:

– Industries & ITE&C: N. Sridhar (1997) takes over as Prl. Secretary, replacing Sanjay Kumar (1995), who has been moved to PR & RD and RWS & RSAD.

– Irrigation: E. Sridhar (2004) is the new Secretary to Government for Irrigation and CAD, succeeding Rahul Bojja (2000), who moves to the General Administration Department as Prl. Secretary (Political).

– Finance & Planning: Dr. Gaurav Uppal (2005) has been posted as Secretary, Finance & Planning Department.

– SC Development: Sabyasachi Ghosh has been given Full Additional Charge (FAC) as Secretary for Scheduled Caste Development.

– Social Welfare (TGSWREIS): B. Vijiendra (2006) is appointed as Secretary, TGSWREIS.

– Planning: Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been given FAC as Planning Secretary.

– Power : Jitesh V. Patil (2016) appointed as Chairman & Managing Director of TGSPDCL and Musharraf Faruqui appointed as CMD of new discom

M. Hanumantha Rao (2013) taking charge as Director of Endowments and special officer for Godavari Pushkaralu

The orders, signed by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, emphasize a broad administrative reset as the state enters a new phase of project implementation in the irrigation and industrial sectors.