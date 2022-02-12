Major Victory for AP: Centre to discuss Special Status on Feb 17

In a major development, the Central Government has invited the chief secretaries of both the states for a video meeting to discuss the outstanding issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Quite significantly, among the agenda is the issue of the special status for Andhra Pradesh, an issue that the Centre has repeatedly said was a closed chapter.

This is being seen as a major victory for the persuasive skills of the YSRCP MPs and the YS Jagan Government. The deputy secretary of the Home department at the centre has called the Chief Secretaries of both the Telugu states for a meeting on February 17. Even otherwise, the Centre is holding a weekly meeting with the officials of both the Telugu states to discuss outstanding issues.

According to a notification issued by the Centre, the issues like sharing of resources, payment of power arrears by the Telangana government to the Andhra Government, tax incentives and the division of the State Finance Corporation. Sources also said that the meeting will also discuss the special grants to North Andhra and the Rayalaseema region.

The Centre said that several issues pertaining to the bifurcation of the Telugu states were still pending and added that it wants to solve all the outstanding issues at the earliest. But, the inclusion of the Special Status is a major issue and is being seen as a major victory for the dogged pursuit by the YSRCP MPs.