Makers clear the air on Balakrishna’s ‘NBK107’ movie storyline

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled ‘NBK107’ went on the floors recently. After the release of the first-look poster, there were reports about the story being inspired by Kannada hit ‘Mufti’.

A few online reports have sought exclusive clarification from the team of ‘NBK107,’ which has brushed off all remake rumours and said that the story is an original one, and is not inspired by any other previous movies.

The first-look poster from Balakrishna’s ‘NBK107’ resembles Shiva Rajkumar’s look in ‘Mufti’, being the reason behind these speculations, the makers have given a clarity on the same.

‘NBK107’ is helmed by ‘Krack’ fame Gopichand Mallineni, while Balakrishna will reprise powerful, dual roles in the movie.

Actress Shruti Haasan will play the female lead opposite the ‘Akhanda’ actor, while Kannada actor Dhuniya Vijay is roped in to play a negative role in the movie.

Malayalam actor Lal will reprise an important role as well. Actress Varalaxmi Sharathkumar is one of the lead actors in the movie.

It is reported that the makers will soon announce the title of this movie, which is currently in making.