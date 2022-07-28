Makers of Telugu historical epic ‘Bimbisara’ lock runtime

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer epic movie ‘Bimbisara’ is gearing up for its grand release soon. The makers of the movie, who have been busy promoting this mythology-based drama, have revealed the final run-time prior to its release.

According to the ‘Bimbisara’ team, the final run-time for the movie is locked at two hours and 26 minutes, which is a fair one, for the genre. The team, however, awaits to get the censorship certificate for the movie.

Considered as Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s costliest movie venture, ‘Bimbisara’ is all set to hit the screens on August 5, and is helmed by Mallidi Vashist.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who played the title role in the recently released trailer, delivered some interesting dialogues that would draw viewers in. Through time travel, he portrays the ferocious King Bimbisara as well as his avatar in the current era.

‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’ fame M.M. Keeravani has composed the music for ‘Bimbisara’, while it is bankrolled by NTR Arts production house.

Actresses Samyuktha Menon and Catherine Tressa are the female leads opposite Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in ‘Bimbisara’.