Malavika Mohanan Clarifies to Lady Superstar Comments

Once again Nayanthara fans took a dig at Malavika Mohanan on her Lady Superstar comments. While promoting her Malayalam film Christy, Malavika Mohanan said, “I don’t like the term (Superstar). Actors can be called Superstar, but why is it a lady Superstar? Superstar is enough and what for is the ‘lady’ tag?” These comments of her backlashed and Nayanthara fans took a dig at her. She doesn’t have an option left rather than responding to her statements.

Malavika Mohanan wrote, “ My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors and not about any specific actor. I really respect and admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look up to her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos. Only Love to Miss N.”

There was a small glitch between the actresses, back then Malavika took a dig at Nayanthara’s lipstick in a hospital scene. Nayan also responded to her comments without stating Malavika’s name saying, There might be someone who can take care of a person in a hospital bed. This old glitch made a mess when she talked about Lady Superstar comments and her gender inequality statements were deserted.