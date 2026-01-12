Malavika Mohanan Shines Opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab

Malavika Mohanan’s Telugu cinema launch through The Raja Saab has turned into one of the biggest talking points of the film. Debuting alongside Prabhas, she brings poise and screen command, making her arrival feel confident and impactful.

Her character Bhairavi is designed with strong emotional and entertainment value, and Malavika delivers it with style. Beyond the glamour and expressions, she surprises audiences with her strong performance in high-energy action portions. She carries the action sequences with conviction and ease, clearly nailing them perfectly and earning major applause for her physicality and screen presence.

Malavika’s pairing with Prabhas has also received a warm response from fans. Their scenes together feel natural and refreshing, and the combination has quickly found a strong connect with Telugu audiences, strengthening Malavika’s debut impact.