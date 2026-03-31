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Home > Movie News

Malayalam Actor Exits NTR’s Dragon

Published on March 31, 2026 by swathy

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Malayalam Actor Exits NTR’s Dragon

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been roped in to play the role of the lead antagonist in NTR’s upcoming film Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel. Due to the delay in the shoot of the film, Tovino Thomas has taken an exit. During an interaction, Tovino Thomas himself announced the same. “It is very hard to allocate dates for the film. I am not doing it. I would love to do Telugu films. In the Malayalam industry, the working culture is very different” told Tovino Thomas.

He continued saying “We will finish a Malayalam film in a single schedule but in Telugu, the films are shot in multiple schedules. I don’t like to take up multiple films at the same time. I like to complete one and take up the second film. That’s how I did so many films. Telugu movies are bigger. If I do one Telugu film, it would affect 4-5 Malayalam films of mine. It is very hard to break my commitments. If I get a Telugu offer that will be completed in a single schedule, I would love to do”.

NTR’s Dragon is directed by Prashanth Neel and the shoot is delayed for various reasons. The team completed a long schedule in Jordan and the current schedule is happening in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers of this high voltage action entertainer.

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