Malayalam Blockbuster Vaazha 2 Arriving In Telugu

After setting the Malayalam box office on fire, Vaazha 2 is now gearing up to entertain Telugu audiences. Backed by producer Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film has turned into a huge money-spinner, racing past the 100 crore mark within its first week in theatres.

Following its phenomenal success, the makers have confirmed that the Telugu dubbed version will release on the 24th of this month. Interestingly, the first part had already gained a solid fan base among Telugu viewers through OTT, which has significantly raised curiosity around this sequel.

Helmed by newcomer Savin SA, the film features Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V in key roles. With its energetic storytelling and youthful appeal, the film has struck a strong chord with audiences.

Given its blockbuster performance and the growing buzz, Vaazha 2 is expected to open on a promising note in Telugu states as well.