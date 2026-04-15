x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Malayalam Blockbuster Vaazha 2 Arriving In Telugu

Published on April 15, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Malayalam Blockbuster Vaazha 2 Arriving In Telugu
image
Charan’s Peddi Postponed, Targets June Release
image
Varun Tej sustains Severe Knee Fracture
image
Telugu Castes Emerge as the X-Factor in Tamil Nadu 2026 Seat Sharing
image
OTT Options for This Weekend

Malayalam Blockbuster Vaazha 2 Arriving In Telugu

After setting the Malayalam box office on fire, Vaazha 2 is now gearing up to entertain Telugu audiences. Backed by producer Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film has turned into a huge money-spinner, racing past the 100 crore mark within its first week in theatres.

Following its phenomenal success, the makers have confirmed that the Telugu dubbed version will release on the 24th of this month. Interestingly, the first part had already gained a solid fan base among Telugu viewers through OTT, which has significantly raised curiosity around this sequel.

Helmed by newcomer Savin SA, the film features Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V in key roles. With its energetic storytelling and youthful appeal, the film has struck a strong chord with audiences.

Given its blockbuster performance and the growing buzz, Vaazha 2 is expected to open on a promising note in Telugu states as well.

Previous Charan’s Peddi Postponed, Targets June Release
else

TRENDING

image
Malayalam Blockbuster Vaazha 2 Arriving In Telugu
image
Charan’s Peddi Postponed, Targets June Release
image
Varun Tej sustains Severe Knee Fracture

Latest

image
Malayalam Blockbuster Vaazha 2 Arriving In Telugu
image
Charan’s Peddi Postponed, Targets June Release
image
Varun Tej sustains Severe Knee Fracture
image
Telugu Castes Emerge as the X-Factor in Tamil Nadu 2026 Seat Sharing
image
OTT Options for This Weekend

Most Read

image
Telugu Castes Emerge as the X-Factor in Tamil Nadu 2026 Seat Sharing
image
Only Thieves and Mosquitoes Are Happy in Hyderabad : KTR
image
YSRCP-Linked Trader Arrested for Assault and Blackmail in Vijayawada

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses