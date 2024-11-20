x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Malayalam’s Biggest Film Launched

Published on November 20, 2024 by nymisha

Malayalam’s Biggest Film Launched

Malayalam cinema has delivered some of the biggest hits over the years. Mohanlal and Mammootty are the biggest stars of the industry who has been consistent in delivering successful films. These Superstars are joining hands for a big-budget film and it has been launched today officially. Mahesh Narayanan will direct the film and it also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Anto Joseph, Renji Panicker, Shaheen Siddique, Darshana Rajendran, and Prakash Belavadi in other important roles. The film will be shot in Sri Lanka for 150 days starting from today.

This is the biggest ever Malayalam film which also has a bunch of stars playing important roles. Mohanlal and Mammootty are teaming up after 25 years. Anto Joseph is the producer of this untitled film. The film will also be shot in London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kochi. The film will have a pan-Indian release in 2026.

