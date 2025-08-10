Mallareddy takes U turn after retirement comments go viral

Maverick politician and BRS MLA Chamakura Malla Reddy, who often remains in the public eye with his exaggerated statements, has once again gained the media spotlight with his recent comments. On Saturday, the former Minister for Labour and Employment surprised everyone when he announced that he will take political retirement after the end of current tenure. He stated that he wants to concentrate on his business affairs like managing his educational institutions and other activities after his retirement. He cited age factor as the main reason behind his decision to bid good bye to politics.

While his sudden and unexpected remarks went viral all over the media immediately after his speech, Mallareddy wasted no time to retract his stance on retirement. As expected by political observers, the BRS MLA took a U turn on retirement and claimed that his statements were misconstrued. Malla Reddy clarified that he never spoke about retiring from politics but only revealed plans about expanding his businesses only. He asserted that there won’t be any retirement from politics in the near future.

He also slammed ongoing media reports that he will be shifting loyalities from BRS to either BJP or TDP in the coming days. He categorically refuted them as baseless and stated he would continue in BRS only. He made these statements during a public event on Sunday morning. This is not the first time that Malla Reddy turned the attention of the media with his evasive comments. He frequently talks about his retirement and often expresses dissent on the current state of politics. However, he didn’t step away from political activities and always stays in the limelight. This is another such instance.