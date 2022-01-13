Mallu Bhatti meets Chinna Jeeyar, what’s up?

Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday met seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy along with his family members. Bhatti’s visit to Jeeyar’s ashram near Shamshabad all of a sudden created a buzz in political circles.

This is because Jeeyar Swamy is known to be very close to TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

KCR visited Swamy’s ashram only three days ago. Bhatti visiting soon after raised eyebrows.

Although Bhatti later claimed that he visited ashram only to seek his blessings and know about soon to be unveiled one of largest statues in the world of Ramanuja Charya in his ashram in February by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it did not douse the political speculations.

The reason Bhatti never visited or met Jeeyar Swamy in recent times. There is already rumours doing rounds in Telangana Congress that Bhatti is moving closer to KCR after Revanth Reddy was appointed as TPCC chief.

Bhatti is reportedly angry at Revanth’s appointment as TPCC chief who is very junior to him in Congress and is planning to quit Congress anytime to join TRS.

KCR too selected Bhatti’s constituency Madhira to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme on a pilot basis before March, the only opposition MLA to get this scheme.

Against this backdrop, Bhatti meeting Jeeyar Swamy became a hot debate in political circles.