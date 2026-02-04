Mamata Banerjee Steps Into Supreme Court, Is It Time for YSRCP Leaders Too?

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Mamata Banerjee Steps Into Supreme Court, Is It Time for YSRCP Leaders Too?

Published on February 4, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
image
Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire
image
Leader Powerful Glimpse: Legend Saravanan in action mode
image
Dhurandhar starts Smashing Records on Netflix
image
Allari Naresh and Nara Rohit to Team Up

Mamata Banerjee Steps Into Supreme Court, Is It Time for YSRCP Leaders Too?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is standing on the edge of a rare political and legal milestone. Known for her street politics, mass movements, and combative leadership style, Mamata is now preparing to personally argue a crucial case in the Supreme Court. If permitted, she will become the first sitting Chief Minister in the country to directly present arguments before the apex court in a politically sensitive matter.

The case relates to the revision of voter lists in West Bengal, where Mamata has alleged that large numbers of genuine voters risk being removed. Instead of limiting the fight to press conferences or political rallies, she has chosen to take the battle into the courtroom. She has sought the Chief Justice’s permission to argue the case herself, asserting her right to appear as a party in person.

A Question for YSRCP and Jagan Mohan Reddy

This development inevitably raises a larger question in Andhra Pradesh politics. Does the YSR Congress Party and its leader, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, consider a similar approach?

YSRCP leaders frequently accuse institutions of bias and political targeting. These claims are often made through media statements or street protests. However, Mamata’s approach suggests a different path. Instead of relying entirely on legal representatives or political rhetoric, leaders themselves can seek the court’s permission and argue their case directly when constitutional issues arise.

Such a move would require preparation, clarity, and confidence in legal reasoning. It would also show faith in the judiciary rather than treating legal battles as purely political vendettas.

For Jagan and other YSRCP leaders, this could be a moment to rethink strategy. If they truly believe certain actions violate constitutional principles, then seeking permission to argue personally before the court could strengthen their position. It would also counter the criticism that their politics depends only on emotional appeals and confrontation.

Law as the Strongest Political Arena

Mamata Banerjee’s move reminds everyone that the strongest challenges to power often happen inside courtrooms, not just on roads or stages. The Constitution allows space for political leaders to defend democratic rights directly, provided they follow due process. Whether or not the court allows Mamata to argue her case, the statement she has made is already powerful. It signals courage, confidence, and a willingness to test political claims against constitutional scrutiny.

For YSRCP and its leadership, the message is clear. If the fight is about democracy and justice, then the courtroom may be the most effective battleground.

Next Mohan Babu and Vishnu in one more Controversy Previous OTT Releases this Week
else

TRENDING

image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
image
Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire
image
Leader Powerful Glimpse: Legend Saravanan in action mode

Latest

image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
image
Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire
image
Leader Powerful Glimpse: Legend Saravanan in action mode
image
Dhurandhar starts Smashing Records on Netflix
image
Allari Naresh and Nara Rohit to Team Up

Most Read

image
Tirumala Laddu Controversy Turns Political as Kapu Debate Erupts in Andhra Pradesh
image
Mamata Banerjee Steps Into Supreme Court, Is It Time for YSRCP Leaders Too?
image
Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence

Related Articles

Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look