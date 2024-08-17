x
Man of Masses NTR Congratulates AAY Team

Man of Masses NTR Congratulates AAY Team

NTR Congratulates AAY Team

“AAY,” starring young talents Narne Nithiin of MAD fame and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles, was released in theaters on Independence Day. The early premieres received an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences, and the team is thrilled with the film’s success, marked by a flood of positive reviews and congratulatory messages.

Today, the team received a significant boost with praise from the Man of Masses, NTR. The actor personally met with the team and congratulated everyone for achieving blockbuster status despite the tough competition at the box office.

Tarak met with producer Bunny Vas, hero Narne Nithiin, Nayan Sarika, Ankith Koyya, and Rajkumar Kasireddy, praising their efforts for #AAY.

This endorsement is a major boost for the film, which is making a big impact at the box office despite its modest scale.

The film is produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi, with ace producer Allu Aravind presenting this Godavari fun entertainer. Directed by Anji K Maniputhra, “AAY” continues to capture the audience’s attention and appreciation.

