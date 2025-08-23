x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi’s Double Role

Published on August 23, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
‘OG’ USA bookings open well in advance
image
CPI Narayana’s Loose Talk on Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan
image
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi’s Double Role
image
After freebies, Chandrababu shifts focus on Polavaram and Amaravati
image
HYDRAA to Proceed with Demolition of Fatima Owaisi Campus

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi’s Double Role

Anil Ravipudi stands next to SS Rajamouli among the list of successful directors. Known for his quick work, though Anil Ravipudi delivered average flicks, none of them ended up as cost failures for producers. From the past couple of years, the word ‘Cost Failure’ has been haunting the producers. Despite the film ending up as a hit, the makers are struggling to recover the investments because of the heaped budget and the delayed release. But Anil Ravipudi has a different working style. He is known to spend less time on the sets and he wraps up the film in quick time.

The release dates of his films have rarely missed the deadlines. He is currently directing Megastar Chiranjeevi in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Both Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi are taking big remunerations for the film. To control the budget and leave the producer in table profit before the release, Anil Ravipudi is personally negotiating everything. From the budgets on the sets to the remunerations, Anil has kept a close watch. He was successful in bringing Nayanthara on board for half of the remuneration quoted by the actress.

Anil also convinced Bheems to sign the film for a decent remuneration after the young composer quoted big initially. He also convinced other actors and technicians to work for decent pay. Anil has spent close to 20 days on planning the schedules and he personally calculated the daily estimated budgets. The talented director has saved crores of rupees for the producer already.

He is also planning the schedules on a perfect note and he ensured zero wastage on the sets. The shoot has been wrapped up as per the schedule till date without a single day of excessive shoot. This is a work that has to be appreciated by everyone. Anil Ravipudi is on a double role for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu releases during Sankranthi 2026 as per the plan.

Next CPI Narayana’s Loose Talk on Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Previous After freebies, Chandrababu shifts focus on Polavaram and Amaravati
else

TRENDING

image
‘OG’ USA bookings open well in advance
image
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi’s Double Role
image
Teja Sajja, PMF 2 Concept Poster: Arresting

Latest

image
‘OG’ USA bookings open well in advance
image
CPI Narayana’s Loose Talk on Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan
image
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi’s Double Role
image
After freebies, Chandrababu shifts focus on Polavaram and Amaravati
image
HYDRAA to Proceed with Demolition of Fatima Owaisi Campus

Most Read

image
CPI Narayana’s Loose Talk on Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan
image
After freebies, Chandrababu shifts focus on Polavaram and Amaravati
image
HYDRAA to Proceed with Demolition of Fatima Owaisi Campus

Related Articles

Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions