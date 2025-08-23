Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi’s Double Role

Anil Ravipudi stands next to SS Rajamouli among the list of successful directors. Known for his quick work, though Anil Ravipudi delivered average flicks, none of them ended up as cost failures for producers. From the past couple of years, the word ‘Cost Failure’ has been haunting the producers. Despite the film ending up as a hit, the makers are struggling to recover the investments because of the heaped budget and the delayed release. But Anil Ravipudi has a different working style. He is known to spend less time on the sets and he wraps up the film in quick time.

The release dates of his films have rarely missed the deadlines. He is currently directing Megastar Chiranjeevi in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Both Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi are taking big remunerations for the film. To control the budget and leave the producer in table profit before the release, Anil Ravipudi is personally negotiating everything. From the budgets on the sets to the remunerations, Anil has kept a close watch. He was successful in bringing Nayanthara on board for half of the remuneration quoted by the actress.

Anil also convinced Bheems to sign the film for a decent remuneration after the young composer quoted big initially. He also convinced other actors and technicians to work for decent pay. Anil has spent close to 20 days on planning the schedules and he personally calculated the daily estimated budgets. The talented director has saved crores of rupees for the producer already.

He is also planning the schedules on a perfect note and he ensured zero wastage on the sets. The shoot has been wrapped up as per the schedule till date without a single day of excessive shoot. This is a work that has to be appreciated by everyone. Anil Ravipudi is on a double role for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu releases during Sankranthi 2026 as per the plan.