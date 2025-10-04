Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu into Last Leg of Shoot

The much-awaited film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is gearing up for its next major shooting schedule starting on October 6. This upcoming schedule is expected to be an extensive one and will feature crucial scenes between megastar Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, bringing two powerhouse performers together on screen. According to sources, Venkatesh will join the shoot from October 20, and with this schedule, the team is likely to wrap up most of the filming.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has already created a massive buzz among fans, especially after the release of Meesala Pilla song, which has taken social media by storm. With star-studded collaborations, high entertainment value, and strong fan anticipation, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about.