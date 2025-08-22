x
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar

Published on August 22, 2025 by nymisha

image
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
image
image
image
image
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for his 157th film and it is a comic entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi. The title glimpse of the film is out on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The film is titled Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu and it comes with a tagline ‘Pandagaki Vastunnaru’. The glimpse is a perfect tribute to Megastar showcasing him in a vintage look. Chiranjeevi looks stylish and Anil presents Megastar in his style matching his perfect mannerism.

The background score is a mix of Megastar’s previous film music bytes. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu glimpse is very impressive and it focuses completely on Megastar. As it is a birthday treat, nothing much has been revealed from the film. Venkatesh lends his voice for the title reveal in the glimpse which is a surprise. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is a family entertainer and the film has Nayanthara as the leading lady. Shine Screens and Goldbox Entertainment are the producers and Bheems is scoring the music. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu will release during Sankranthi 2026.

