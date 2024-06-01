x
Home > Movie News

Manamey Trailer: Fun and Emotional Ride

Published on June 1, 2024 by

Manamey Trailer: Fun and Emotional Ride

Young actor Sharwanand is super confident on his upcoming film Maname and the film is the costliest one in the actor’s career. A major portion of the film is shot in London. Sriram Adittya is the director and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. The theatrical trailer of Maname is out and it is packed with fun and has a heart touching emotional drama. Sharwanand looks ultra stylish and Krithi Shetty looks beautiful in Maname. The film is all about two different people who join for a reason. The costumes and the cinematography work should be mentioned specially. Maname trailer is promising and it will appeal to the youth and families.

People Media Factory have invested big money on the film and it is slated for June 7th release. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music composer and all the songs are shot in some of the beautiful locations of London. Several top technicians worked for Maname and Vennela Kishore, Sudharshan played other important roles. Maname is an acid test for Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty and Sriram Adittya.

Next TDP activists moves supreme court against Pinnelli Previous Naidu writes to government on diarrhea deaths
