Home > Movie News

Manchu Brothers to head for a Clash

Published on March 18, 2025 by swathy

The Manchu family disputes are known to everyone. There is a huge gap between Manchu Vishnu and his brother Manchu Manoj over the distribution of properties. This led to clashes and both the parties went on to register cases and complaints against each other. Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa is getting ready for April 25th release and the film is the costliest one in Vishnu’s career. The actor made sure that he got several top actors for prominent roles and this generated the needed buzz.

Manoj is making his comeback to Telugu cinema after a long gap with Bhairavam. The film is said to be a multi-starrer and it has Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nara Rohit playing other important roles. The makers are keen to release the film on April 25th for now. An official announcement is yet to be made. The film was planned for release in February but it was pushed as the non-theatrical and theatrical deals are yet to be closed. Vijay Kanakamedala is the director and KK Radha Mohan is the producer. Finally, Manchu brothers are making their comeback after a long break and they are now heading for a clash.

